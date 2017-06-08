Low-fat dairy is often seen as a healthful alternative to the full-fat kind. But according to a new study, consuming higher amounts of low-fat dairy may raise the risk of Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers found that the risk of Parkinson’s disease was greater for adults who consumed at least three servings of low-fat dairy products every day, compared with those who consumed just one serving.

Study co-author Katherine C. Hughes, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Neurology.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder characterized by tremors, problems with movement, impaired balance or coordination, and muscle rigidity.

According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, up to 1 million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s disease, and around 60,000 U.S. adults are diagnosed with the condition annually.

Previous studies have suggested that there may be a link between the consumption of dairy products, particularly milk, and increased risk of Parkinson’s disease.

Hughes and colleagues set out to investigate this association further with their new study, which involved an analysis of around 25 years worth of data from more than 120,000 men and women.