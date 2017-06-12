Many of us are aware of the health risks associated with being overweight or obese. A new study, however, finds that holding some excess weight may actually benefit older adults with diabetes.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say that being overweight or obese in later life may prolong the lifespan of patients with diabetes.

Researchers from Capital Medical University in Beijing, China, found that being overweight or obese in later life may reduce the risk of premature death by almost a fifth for older adults with diabetes.

Study co-author Yu Jie Zhou, of the An Zhen Hospital at Capital Medical University, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 29.1 million people in the United States have diabetes.

The condition is most common among older individuals; more than 25 percent of U.S. adults aged 65 and older have diabetes.

Excess weight is a major risk factor for diabetes. However, previous research has indicated that for people who have already been diagnosed with the condition, being overweight or obese could lower their risk of early death.

Zhou and colleagues set out to examine this association further, by analyzing the data of 20 studies involving more than 250,000 patients with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes.