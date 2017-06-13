Type 2 diabetes is becoming more and more widespread, and with it the risk of associated conditions such as stroke and kidney disease. A new study reveals that a commonly prescribed drug for lowering blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes also lowers the risk of cardiovascular and kidney disease.

New research, conducted by scientists at the George Institute for Global Health in Sydney, Australia, suggests that a drug that has so far only been used to lower blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes has more than just one therapeutic effect.

In fact, according to the new study – published in the New England Journal of Medicine – the drug canagliflozin is a “three in one” type of medication; besides helping to treat type 2 diabetes, it also seems to significantly lower the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and kidney disease in patients with diabetes.

Finding a way to tackle CVD among patients with diabetes is particularly important given the high incidence of CVD-related deaths in this population group. The American Heart Association (AHA) estimate that almost 70 percent of seniors with diabetes eventually die from some form of CVD.

The AHA also report that compared with healthy individuals, people with diabetes are “two to four times more likely to die from some form of heart disease.”

“Type 2 diabetes is growing rapidly all over the world, and we need drugs that not only deal with glucose levels, but that also protect the many millions of people from the very real risks of stroke and heart attack,” says Prof. Bruce Neal of the George Institute for Global Health.

The new study reviewed the clinical data on more than 10,000 patients across 30 countries and confirmed the results of previous research, which had indicated that glucose-lowering medication can significantly reduce the risk of CVD in people with diabetes.