A new study brings some good news for all the doodlers out there: researchers have found that making art activates the reward pathway of the brain to produce feelings of pleasure, even in the absence of artistic skill. Share on Pinterest Researchers say that art-making, and especially doodling, boosts activity in the brain’s reward pathway. Study leader Girija Kaimal, of the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, and colleagues recently published their findings in The Arts in Psychotherapy. Previous studies have shown that producing art may have significant benefits for psychological well-being. Last year, for example, Medical News Today reported on a study that found that just 45 minutes of drawing or other types of art creation can help to reduce stress. Such findings have helped fuel an increase in art creation among adults; who could forget the adult coloring book trend that took hold in 2015? But what other factors make art creation so appealing? The new study from Kaimal and team suggests that it may be down to how it affects brain activity.

Art-making boosts blood flow in the prefrontal cortex The research involved 26 healthy adults aged between 18 and 70 years, eight of whom were artists. For the study, all subjects were required to engage in three different art-making tasks – coloring, doodling, or free drawing – lasting 3 minutes each, with a rest period in between. During each task, participants had their brain activity monitored using functional near-infrared spectroscopy, which is an imaging technique that measures the blood flow in certain brain regions. The researchers found that all three art-making tasks led to an increase in blood flow in the prefrontal cortex of the brain, but during rest periods, blood flow in this brain region returned to normal. The prefrontal cortex forms a part of the brain’s reward pathway, and it also plays a role in the regulation of emotions. According to the researchers, increased blood flow in the prefrontal cortex during art-making indicates that the activity likely triggers feelings of pleasure and reward. The researchers found that doodling led to the greatest blood flow increase in the prefrontal cortex, followed by free-drawing, then coloring. However, the team says that the differing effects of each activity were not statistically significant. “There were some emergent differences but we did not have a large enough sample in this initial study to draw any definitive conclusions,” says Kaimal.