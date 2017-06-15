Do you want fries with that? A new study provides a good reason to say “no,” after finding that eating two to three portions of fried potatoes every week could raise the risk of early death by twofold.

Study co-author Luigi Fontana, of Brescia University Medical School and CEINGE Biotecnologie Avanzate – both in Italy – and colleagues came to their findings after analyzing the data of more than 4,400 adults from the United States.

In the U.S., potatoes are a diet staple, especially in processed forms. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), processed potatoes – including french fries and potato chips – accounted for 64 percent of total potato use in the U.S. during the 2000s, compared with just 35 percent in the 1960s.

While potatoes can form part of a healthful diet, some studies have suggested that eating too many may pose health risks. A study reported by Medical News Today last year, for example, found that eating four or more portions of potatoes each week may raise the risk of high blood pressure.

For this latest research, Fontana and colleagues set out to investigate the effects of potato consumption on mortality, which is a subject that they believe has been understudied.

Their findings were recently published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.