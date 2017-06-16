With stress levels on the rise, more people than ever are turning to yoga, meditation, and other mind-body practices with the aim of improving mental health and well-being. In a new study, researchers have uncovered a molecular explanation for the stress-relieving effects of such practices.

Share on Pinterest Yoga and other mind-body practices may ‘reverse’ DNA changes that trigger stress, research suggests.

Study leader Ivana Buric, of the Centre for Psychology at Coventry University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues found that mind-body interventions (MBIs) “reverse” changes in our DNA that cause stress.

The researchers recently reported their findings in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the use of MBIs in the United States is on the rise. Yoga is the most common MBI; figures show that since 2002, the number of U.S. adults aged 18 to 44 who practice yoga has almost doubled.

One of the main reasons why people practice yoga, meditation, and other MBIs is to help alleviate stress, and an overwhelming number of studies have demonstrated the benefits of MBIs for stress relief.

But what are the mechanisms that underlie this association? Previous research has primarily focused on how MBIs affect the brain in order to relieve stress, but Buric and colleagues wanted to find out whether or not there is a molecular explanation.

For their study, the researchers looked at whether MBIs influence gene expression, the process by which genes create proteins and other molecules that affect cellular function.

The team reviewed 18 studies that had investigated the effects of numerous MBIs – including yoga, Tai Chi, meditation, and mindfulness – on gene expression.

The studies included a total of 846 participants, who were followed up for an average of 11 years.