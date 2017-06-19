New research finds that two chemical compounds commonly found in household cleaning and personal hygiene products cause birth defects in rodents. Share on Pinterest Two chemicals found in household cleaning products led to neural tube defects in mice and rats. Researchers from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) and the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech – both in Blacksburg, VA – set out to examine the effect of a common type of chemicals in mice and rats. The first author of the study – published in the journal Birth Defects Research – is Terry Hrubec, associate professor of anatomy at VCOM and research assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. Hrubec and colleagues investigated the effect of a large class of common household chemicals called “quaternary ammonium compounds,” or “quats.” Due to their antimicrobial and antistatic properties, these products are routinely used as disinfectants in the form of household cleaning products, laundry detergent, and fabric softener. They are also used as preservatives in personal hygiene products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and eye drops.

The effects of disinfectants in rodents Hrubec and team specifically looked at two quats: alkyldimethylbenzyl ammonium chloride (ADBAC) and didecyldimethyl ammonium chloride (DDAC). These two quats are used in combination in common cleaning products. For the experiment, the researchers introduced the substances in the vivarium of both mice and rats. Male and female mice received ADBAC plus DDAC combined, in the form of a commercial disinfectant. They received the substance in their food, as well as being exposed to it in the atmosphere. The rodents were administered 60 or 120 milligrams of the substance per kilogram of body weight (mg/kg), daily, in their food, or 7.5, 15, or 30 mg/kg of body weight, administered by oral gavage – a precise method of oral dosing commonly used in rodent studies. Finally, the rodents were also exposed to the quats ambiently, as the disinfectant was used in their room. Hrubec and colleagues assessed the embryos on the 10th day of pregnancy, as well as on the 18th day when they looked for “gross and skeletal malformations.”