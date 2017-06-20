A new study that followed 10,000 women provides more accurate, age-related estimates of the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer in carriers of mutations of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. It also suggests that family history and the location of the mutations on the gene should be taken into account. Share on Pinterest The results of a large prospective cohort study have shown that the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer in carriers of faulty BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes can be accurately estimated by age. The study – led by the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom – is reported in JAMA. The findings should help doctors to improve the advice and counseling they give on treatment options and risk-reducing lifestyle changes, suggest the researchers. Lead author Antonis Antoniou, Ph.D., of Cambridge’s Department of Public Health and Primary Care, says, “We have been able to provide the most precise estimates of age-specific risks to date. These should provide more confidence in the counseling and clinical management of women with faults in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.” Cancer develops because of changes to genes that regulate the way that cells work, grow, and divide, causing them to get out of control. Some of the genetic changes that lead to cancer are inherited, while others can arise during a person’s lifetime, due to either copy errors or environmental factors – such as exposure to tobacco smoke and radiation – that damage DNA.

Higher risks from BRCA1 and BRCA2 Often, it is an accumulation of hundreds of genetic changes – each of which raises a person’s risk by a small amount – that causes cancer. However, there are some genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, where we know that mutations or errors in their code can greatly increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Normally, BRCA1 and BRCA2 help to protect against cancer, but certain mutations in one or both of the genes make cells “more likely to divide and change” more rapidly, giving rise to cancer. The reason that the new study is significant is that until now, all risk assessments for patients with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations have relied on the results of “retrospective” studies – that is, those that look back on groups of patients who already have the disease. Being “after the fact,” retrospective studies are prone to inherent problems such as bias and inaccuracies in recording and reporting of the desired information. The new study is a prospective cohort study – it recruited a large group of nearly 10,000 cancer-free women with risk versions of BRCA1 and BRCA2 and followed them over a period, during which some of the women developed breast and ovarian cancer, while some did not. Previous prospective studies of BRCA1 and BRCA2 have been done, but they have been very small – for example, the largest one had just 64 cases of breast cancer.