If you feel that your marriage is starting to lose its spark, a new study suggests a somewhat surprising yet simple technique to help get it back: look at pictures of cute animals.

Viewing pictures of cute animals and other positive stimuli could help to increase marital satisfaction.

Researchers suggest that retraining ourselves to associate our partners with positive stimuli – such as images of puppies or bunnies – may improve marital satisfaction.

Study leader James K. McNulty, of Florida State University in Tallahassee, and team recently reported their findings in the journal Psychological Science.

What is the key to a happy marriage? Of course, there is no single answer to this question, but research has provided some clues.

One study reported by Medical News Today, for example, suggests that sex plays a key role in marital satisfaction, while other research suggests that positivity is important for a happy marriage.

But according to McNulty and colleagues, previous research has indicated that, even when there is no change in the everyday behavior of married couples, a decline in marital satisfaction can still occur.

With this in mind, the team speculated that a fall in marital satisfaction may sometimes be down to an increase in negative thoughts about a spouse, rather than negative behavior. But according to the researchers, this is something that can be addressed.