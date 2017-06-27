Patients who receive cardiology care within 3 months of being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation may be at much lower risk of stroke and premature death, compared with patients who receive primary care, a new study finds.

Senior study author Dr. Mintu Turakhia, of the Center for Digital Health at Stanford University Medical Center in California, and colleagues recently published their findings in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is a condition characterized by the irregular beating of the heart’s upper chambers, which can cause blood clots and reduced blood flow.

According to the American Heart Association, A-fib affects at least 2.7 million people in the United States, and the condition is a major risk factor for stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related conditions.

Treatments for A-fib include lifestyle changes, medications (such as anti-coagulants and beta-blockers), and medical procedures (such as catheter ablation).

Dr. Turakhia and colleagues note that all of these treatments vary in complexity and risk, and that the type of treatment a patient receives may differ by care setting.

For their study, the researchers set out to gain a better understanding of how treatments and outcomes might vary among patients with A-fib, depending on whether they are treated by a general practitioner (GP) or a cardiologist.