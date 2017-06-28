A new study has become the first to uncover a link between a history of asthma and an increased likelihood of left ventricular hypertrophy, a risk factor for heart failure.

It is estimated that around 1 in 12 people in the United States (or around 25 million people) are living with asthma, and the number is on the rise.

Previous studies have associated asthma with an increased risk of cardiovascular conditions, including heart attack, heart disease, and stroke.

Now, the new research – recently published in the journal JACC: Heart Failure – suggests that people who have a history of asthma may also be at greater risk of left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH).

LVH is a condition characterized by the thickening and enlargement of the left ventricle, which is the heart chamber responsible for pumping oxygen-rich blood around the body.

Many patients with LVH do not experience any signs or symptoms, particularly in the early stages. When symptoms do arise, they may include shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, heart palpitations, and dizziness or fainting.

High blood pressure is the most common cause of LVH, though the condition may arise as a result of aortic valve stenosis and other conditions that put strain on the heart.