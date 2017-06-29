A new test may help to identify breast cancer patients with the lowest risk of death, therefore helping them to avoid unnecessarily aggressive treatment. Share on Pinterest Could a new test accurately predict survival rates for breast cancer patients who fall within a specific category? Breast cancer is currently the most common form of cancer in women, regardless of race or ethnicity. Overall, breast cancer ranks as the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women. Breast cancer mortality trends have declined significantly during the past decade, largely due to public awareness campaigns that focus on early detection and prevention. However, early screening can also result in some patients being over-treated. Screening can detect very low risk, non-life-threatening tumors, and this can sometimes lead to unnecessarily aggressive treatment. The problem is often exacerbated because the cancer can recur within 5 years and because there had been no tools able to accurately predict which patients were the likeliest to survive over that period. But now this could change, as researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) – in collaboration with scientists from various universities across Sweden – have found that a molecular test can help to predict which breast cancer patients will have the lowest risk of death. The lead author of the study is Dr. Laura J. Esserman, a breast cancer specialist and surgeon with UCHealth. The findings were published in the journal JAMA Oncology.

Examining the MammaPrint test Dr. Esserman and team set out to examine the potential of an already existing test to determine which tumors were “indolent, or slow-growing.” This test is called MammaPrint, and it was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2007. The test was designed by study co-author and UCSF researcher Laura van ‘t Veer. She is also a co-founder of Agendia, the company that produces the test. For this research, Agendia analyzed tumor samples free of charge. MammaPrint is a 70-gene signature test that is widely used to determine which patients do not need adjuvant chemotherapy. As the authors of the new study report, in 2016, this test indicated that almost half of the breast cancer patients that were considered “early stage,” but who had all the traditional signs of being at a high risk of recurrence, could, in fact, do without chemotherapy. This evaluation was based on the biological composition of the tumors. For the new research, Dr. Esserman and colleagues decided to use this test to evaluate the risk of breast cancer recurrence over a period of 20 years after being diagnosed. To do so, they examined patients from the Stockholm breast cancer study group, all of whom had been clinically followed for decades as part of a clinical trial for the tumor-suppressing drug tamoxifen. The trial comprised 1,780 patients whose breast cancer had not spread to their lymph nodes. All the women had had a mastectomy or a lumpectomy and undergone radiation treatment. Dr. Esserman and colleagues used the tissue to calculate the MammaPrint risk scoring for 652 women.