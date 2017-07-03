Using genetic “fine-mapping,” researchers have zoomed in on just a few genetic variants that may trigger the autoimmune condition inflammatory bowel disease.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affects between 1 and 1.3 million people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The condition can be debilitating, as the body’s own immune system does not recognize parts of its digestive tract and attacks them.

It is not currently known what causes IBD, nor is there a cure for the condition. But new research brings us closer to understanding this disease, as some of the genetic underpinnings for IBD are revealed.

Researchers from the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute in Hinxton in the United Kingdom teamed up with scientists from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University, both in Cambridge, MA, as well as the GIGA Institute of the University of Liège in Belgium, to find out which genetic variations are behind the condition.

The findings were published in the journal Nature, and the first author of the study is Dr. Hailiang Huang, from the Massachusetts General Hospital and the Broad Institute of MIT.