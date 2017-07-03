Scientists have designed a brain training app that might boost episodic memory in people living with amnestic mild cognitive impairment – a potential precursor to dementia. Share on Pinterest A new study shows that a brain training game can improve cognition for seniors with mild cognitive impairment. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) refers to the stage between the normal forgetfulness or cognitive decline that is a natural part of aging, and the more serious memory problems that may signal the imminent onset of dementia. Some have referred to this transitional phase as “amnestic mild cognitive impairment” (aMCI), which may manifest as everyday forgetfulness and motivational deficits. Researchers from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom developed a brain training app called “Game Show,” with the aim of improving cognition and motivation in people with aMCI. The new study was led by Dr. George Savulich, and the findings were published in The International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology.

A memory game for people with aMCI Dr. Savulich and colleagues performed a randomized controlled trial involving 42 participants aged 45 and above. All participants had received a diagnosis of aMCI. The participants were assigned randomly to either the so-called cognitive training group – where they played the game on an iPad for 8 hours over a period of 4 weeks – or the control group, where they did not play the game but just visited the clinic as usual. Those in the cognitive training group played the game in 1-hour sessions. The brain training app invites the player to participate in a game show where they have to correctly associate various geometric patterns with different locations. As part of this “gamified” approach, each time a player correctly identifies and associates the geometric patterns, they win gold coins. Also, the complexity of the game – i.e. the number of geometric patterns that have to be identified – increases proportionally with the skills of the player. The better they get at it, the more challenging the game becomes, which keeps the players motivated.