Middle-aged adults who experience a moderate to severe traumatic brain injury may be at significantly greater risk of developing dementia in later life, a new study suggests.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have linked moderate to severe TBI with greater risk of dementia.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is defined as a blow, bump, or jolt to the head that causes damage to the brain.

Symptoms of TBI may include headache, blurry vision, fatigue, and thinking problems, such as difficulty concentrating or remembering new information. In severe cases, TBI may lead to long-term deficits in cognitive and motor functions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2013, TBI played a role in more than 2.5 million emergency department visits and 282,000 hospitalizations in the United States.

What is more, around 5.3 million people in the U.S. are living with a disability as a result of TBI.

Previous research has suggested a link between a history of TBI and increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases, including dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Study co-author Dr. Rahul Raj, of the University of Helsinki in Finland, and colleagues sought to investigate this association further.

The researchers recently published their findings in the journal PLOS Medicine.