A new study has found an enzyme that drives neurotoxicity in both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Blocking the action of this enzyme may prevent these conditions from developing, so the research may have found a new drug target. Share on Pinterest A new study may have found a target for a potential drug for Parkinson’s disease. It is currently estimated that more than 5 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and as many as 1 in 3 elders are said to die with the condition, or another form of dementia. Parkinson’s disease also affects approximately 60,000 U.S. adults every year. Both diseases are neurodegenerative, meaning that brain cells progressively and irreversibly degenerate until they eventually die. Even though there are various differences between the two conditions on a genetic and structural level, a team of scientists at Emory University in Atlanta, GA, may have found an enzyme that triggers both of them. This newly discovered enzyme could be a target for a potential drug for Parkinson’s disease. The new study was led by Keqiang Ye, Ph.D., and the findings were published in the journal Nature Structural and Molecular Biology.

The tau and alpha-synuclein proteins One aspect shared by the two conditions regards disease formation: both conditions are characterized by a clumpy protein capable of killing brain cells. This protein is called alpha-synuclein in Parkinson’s disease, and tau in Alzheimer’s disease. In Parkinson’s disease, it is believed that alpha-synuclein aggregates and forms clumps called Lewy bodies. These clumps can be found in the outer layer of the cerebrum, as well as deeper inside the midbrain. In Alzheimer’s disease, an excess production of tau forms tangles that can obstruct the transportation of nutrients to neurons, which die as a result of this starvation. Previous research carried out by Dr. Ye and colleagues found an enzyme called asparagine endopeptidase (AEP), which makes tau clumpier and more toxic. The new research hypothesized that AEP would have the same enhancing effect on alpha-synuclein. “In Parkinson’s, alpha-synuclein behaves much like tau in Alzheimer’s. We reasoned that if AEP cuts tau, it’s very likely that it will cut alpha-synuclein too.” Keqiang Ye, Ph.D.