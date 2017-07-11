Using stents to prevent a heart attack is quite common, but, sometimes, stent implantation may cause blood clotting or arteries narrowing. New research shows that a popular drug for erectile dysfunction may reduce the risk of these complications.

Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that coating stents – shown here – with sildenafil may reduce the risk of blood clotting and restenosis.

Stents are tiny tubes made of metal mesh that are inserted into clogged arteries to keep them open and allow the blood to flow more easily.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), stents are “fairly common.” They are used when arteries are narrowed due to the buildup of plaque, in an attempt to reduce the chances of a heart attack.

For some patients, stents reduce the risk of “restenosis” – the renarrowing of arteries. But for others, they can have the opposite effect, as tissue growing excessively around the area treated with stents can make the arteries become narrow or clogged again. This tends to happen in the case of so-called bare metal stents, which are stents that are not coated with drugs.

By contrast, stents that are covered with drugs in order to prevent the blood vessels from closing are called “drug-eluting stents.”

Sometimes, however, drug-eluting stents may also cause other complications. For instance, despite anti-clotting treatment, blood clots may still develop near the stent.

But new, preliminary research finds that coating stents with a drug normally used for treating erectile dysfunction may prevent the arteries from clogging or narrowing again.

The findings were presented at the AHA’s Basic Cardiovascular Sciences 2017 Scientific Sessions in Portland, OR. The lead author of the study is Dr. Han-Mo Yang, associate professor in the division of cardiology at Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea.