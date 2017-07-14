A research team from Australia has recently investigated some chemicals commonly found in plastics. They demonstrated a link between higher levels of these chemicals in urine and increases in cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension in men. Share on Pinterest Chemicals found in plastic come under scientific scrutiny in a recently published study. Plastics are all around us. They are used in everything from tents to trains and are often part of the packaging that surrounds our food and drink products. Produced from a range of chemicals and in a variety of ways, plastics have become intertwined with modern life, often replacing wood, metal, and other more expensive and less hardy materials. One group of chemicals often found in plastics are phthalates. These increase the flexibility, transparency, durability, and longevity of plastics. Phthalates are commonly used in food packaging, medications, toys, and even medical devices. Over recent years, there have been discussions around the safety of phthalates , and, as a result, they are gradually being replaced in many products in Canada, Europe, and the United States. However, there is no definitive evidence that they cause serious illness, and millions of tons of phthalates are still used globally each year.

Phthalates and disease in the spotlight A study published this week in the journal Environmental Research takes a fresh look at the links between phthalates and long-term health. The researchers involved are based at the University of Adelaide and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute. The team was headed up by associate professor Zumin Shi, from the University of Adelaide’s Medical School. In this study, which is the first to explore total phthalate exposure among Australian males, data were taken from 1,500 men. Phthalates were detected in 99.6 percent of the men aged 35 or older. This matches up with previous work showing that increasing age and Western diets are associated with higher concentrations of phthalates. Earlier studies have also shown that phthalate levels are higher in men who consume more packaged and processed foods, more carbonated soft drinks, and less fresh fruits and vegetables. Levels of the chemicals in each individual were then matched up with chronic diseases. “We found that the prevalence of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure increased among those men with higher total phthalate levels.” Prof. Zumin Shi Even once the data were adjusted for lifestyle and socioeconomic factors, the results remained relatively unchanged. Similarly, although 82 percent of the men involved in the study were overweight or obese – which are conditions known to increase the risk of several chronic diseases – once the researchers adjusted their analysis to account for this, the results were still significant.