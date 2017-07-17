New research from the National Institutes of Health has identified a crucial phase in the HIV infection process, where the virus enters its genetic material into healthy cells. This discovery could eventually lead to treatments blocking transmission in its early stages.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) affects around 36.7 million people worldwide, according to the Joined United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). Of these, 1.1 million people are Americans, say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Currently, there is no cure for HIV, but antiretroviral therapy (ART) allows patients to live healthier lives, reducing the risk of transmission and halting the progression of the virus as much as possible.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), one of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), make HIV research one of their top priorities with the hope of reducing the transmission rates of the virus even further.

One recent NIH study examines the way in which the virus is able to infect healthy cells by inserting its genetic material into them.