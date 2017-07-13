Depression can make it tough to enjoy life, especially when feelings of despair and hopelessness always persist. Blogs can put you in touch with health professionals, associations, and individuals who are sharing a similar experience. We have selected the best depression blogs. Share on Pinterest It can be helpful for people with depression to read about people who are sharing similar experiences. Depression is fairly common, affecting more than 15 million adults in the United States. Depression is also the leading cause of disability among U.S. individuals aged 15 to 44 years. With treatment and support, most individuals with depression can fully recover. Eating a healthful diet and partaking in physical activity can make a significant difference to your recovery time, as well as improving your general health. Many organizations offer support groups, counseling, and other resources that may help with depression. It is important that you try to participate in social activities to avoid becoming isolated. Medical News Today have located the 10 best depression blogs that help to connect you with others that are sharing their experiences while facing similar challenges, educate you on the most effective ways to relax and manage your stress, and provide useful tips and information on how to cope with depression.

Chipur Share on Pinterest Bill White is the founder and producer of Chipur. Bill is a mental health professional dedicated to writing and blogging. He says that he continues to manage the mood and anxiety disorders that he has been “blessed” with for decades and so has a broad understanding of mental health. Bill says that there are no miracles or cures touted on his blog. Chipur is, however, a “resource and exchange reservoir” where you can share and learn about mood and anxiety disorders in your effort to secure relief. The blog covers subjects including the biology and psychology of depression, bipolarity, and anxiety, information on supplements and medications, and personal stories. The latest posts on Chipur include an examination of why people suffer from mental health problems and whether they are accidents waiting to happen, the world of mood stabilizers and some insight and information about them, and some helpful tips to make it through a major life transition. Visit the Chipur blog.