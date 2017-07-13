Male pattern baldness is the most common form of hair loss among aging men. New research sheds light on hair growth mechanisms that could pave the way for new treatments for male baldness.

Share on Pinterest Male pattern baldness is the most common form of hair loss among aging men. New research shows how hair follicles communicate across different areas of the body.

Male pattern baldness, also known as male alopecia, is the most widespread form of hair loss in men. Some studies have estimated that between 30 and 50 percent of men are affected by alopecia by the time they reach 50 years of age.

A team of researchers from the University of California, Irvine (UCI) set out to explore hair growth across the skin surface of the entire body. Their findings – which are published in the journal eLife – may help us to understand and treat male baldness, as well as excessive hair growth, differently.

The researchers were jointly led by Maksim Plikus, an assistant professor of developmental and cell biology, and Qing Nie, a professor of mathematics, both of UCI.

Using a combination of mathematical modeling and biological data, the researchers were able to map hair growth patterns across the entire skin.

As the authors explain, mathematical modeling is a valuable tool for understanding how hair follicles grow across the entire body.

“Our new mathematical model predicted details of signaling communications between hairs, otherwise difficult to reveal with standard biological experiments alone,” says Prof. Nie.