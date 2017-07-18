Scientists from Canada reveal that the underdevelopment of the brain network involved in inhibition after the age of 30 years may be connected with psychological problems.

The underdevelopment of connections in the brain after age 30 may be a predictor of future mental health problems.

Drs. Raluca Petrican and Cheryl Grady, both at the Rotman Research Institute in Toronto, Canada, conducted the study. Their findings were published in The Journal of Neuroscience.

In the area of psychology, inhibition is the ability to tune out all other stimuli and focus on one particular stimulus. The brain network is susceptible to dispositional and situational influences: the former explain behaviors that are caused by characteristics that exist within the person, and the latter are those that are external to the individual and stem from the environment.

“Thus, the neural signature of a cognitive or affective predisposition can vary significantly across different task contexts,” say the authors of the new study.

Drs. Petrican and Grady aimed to test whether age and the influence of environmental factors would have an impact on the neural networks associated with inhibition.

The pair examined functional MRI data from 359 individuals aged between 22 and 36 years, all of whom were involved in the Human Connectome Project to observe whether patterns of brain connectivity linked with inhibition remain stable across different contexts and over time.