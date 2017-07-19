Researchers from Missouri reveal that blood test screening may identify markers of Alzheimer’s disease before individuals begin to experience memory loss and confusion. This finding is a significant step toward predicting disease risk. Share on Pinterest Predicting Alzheimer’s disease may one day be as easy as taking a simple blood test. The research was presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, held in London, United Kingdom, and the findings were published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia. For people with Alzheimer’s disease, extensive neuronal loss occurs before symptoms of the disease begin to appear. As the brain engages in daily tasks, it repeatedly produces and clears away a sticky protein called amyloid beta. Some of the amyloid beta gets washed away in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid. But if the protein begins to build up, it can accumulate into plaques in the brain, stick to neurons, and cause neurological damage, contributing to the development and progression of Alzheimer’s disease. For this reason, there is an urgent need for simple screening tests that can predict a person’s risk for Alzheimer’s disease long before plaque buildup occurs. At present, the only methods that are viable for detecting amyloid beta in the brain are using positron emission tomography (PET) scanning or a spinal tap. However, PET scanning is expensive and “not widely available,” and a spinal tap is invasive and requires a “specialized medical procedure” provided by very few practitioners.

Assessing blood test feasibility To overcome these hurdles, researchers assessed measures of amyloid beta present in blood to find out whether a blood test could help to identify altered levels of the protein in an individual’s brain and cerebrospinal fluid. Blood screening implementation could be a cheap and less invasive way of selecting those people more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, years before they would receive a diagnosis based on their symptoms. However, previous studies have not demonstrated a correlation between measures of amyloid beta in the blood and brain. Senior study author Dr. Randall J. Bateman, the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, and team conducted a study involving 41 individuals aged 60 and older to assess blood concentrations of amyloid beta. A total of 23 people were amyloid positive, which means that they had signs of cognitive impairment. These participants had PET scans or spinal taps to confirm the presence of amyloid plaques in the brain or amyloid alterations in their cerebrospinal fluid. The remaining 18 participants involved in the study, none of whom had amyloid buildup, were also measured for subtypes of the protein. The levels, production, and buildup of amyloid were measured by taking 20 blood samples from each individual over the course of 24 hours.