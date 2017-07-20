Breast cancer can have an impact on many aspects of your daily life. Everyone copes with their diagnosis differently, but breast cancer blogs can provide you with the latest breast cancer breakthroughs, educational information, and support. We have found the best breast cancer blogs. Share on Pinterest Breast cancer blogs offer support from organizations who specialize in breast cancer, as well as from people who have been diagnosed with the disease. In the United States, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women after skin cancer. There are around 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 63,410 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer diagnosed in U.S. women per year. Besides lung cancer, death rates associated with breast cancer are higher than for any other type of cancer. Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. It can often be helpful to learn about breast cancer to make informed decisions about your care, discuss your feelings, keep in close contact with friends, family, and other loved ones, and speak with other breast cancer survivors. Breast cancer blogs can put you in touch with individuals that are sharing similar experiences and provide a supportive community so you feel that you are not alone. Here are Medical News Today‘s top 10 choices of breast cancer blogs.