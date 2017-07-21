New research has found one of the causes for schizophrenia, and genetic faults in the brain’s glial cells seem to be responsible for the condition. Share on Pinterest New research shows how dysfunction in the brain’s glial cells – which ensure the communication between neurons – may drive schizophrenia. It is currently estimated that more than 21 million people are living with schizophrenia all over the world. In the United States, the National Institute of Mental Health report that over 1 percent of the entire adult population are affected by the disease. For now, available treatments are limited to eliminating the symptoms of the disease rather than “curing” it, as the causes of the condition remain largely unknown. New research, however, moves closer to understanding what causes schizophrenia, as scientists foray into its genetic background and examine the brain cells involved. The new findings, which are published in the journal Cell, suggest that genetic defects may affect the brain’s so-called glial cells. Dysfunction in these cells may cause the symptoms of childhood-onset schizophrenia, say the researchers. Dr. Goldman, a neurologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York, led the study.

What are glial cells? The brain’s glial cells are neurons that make up the supportive tissue in the brain. Their main role is to facilitate the communication between other neurons located not only in the central nervous system, but also in the peripheral one. Glial cells are of two main types: astrocytes and oligodendrocytes. The former surround the synapses and facilitate interneuronal communication and make sure that any waste between the cells is eliminated, while the latter are responsible for producing myelin – that is, the fatty tissue that forms a protective sheath around the axons of the neurons. During the fetal development of the brain, glial cells form from “glial progenitor cells,” which are a type of pluripotent stem cell – namely, an embryonic cell that can turn into any other kind of cell. Scientists believe that genetic faults in these glial progenitor cells may lead to dysfunctional cell activity, thus causing schizophrenia.