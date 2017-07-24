Titanium dioxide nanoparticles, which are increasingly used in food products as well as in cosmetics and some medicines, might increase inflammation of the digestive system, new research suggests.

Titanium dioxide nanoparticles, which are used as additive E171 in some foodstuffs, could be harmful to patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Titanium dioxide is a chemically inert substance that has generally been considered harmless to the human body.

Recently, however, titanium dioxide nanoparticles have started to be used more frequently as a white pigment in cosmetics and toiletries (such as toothpaste), some medicines, and food items (including cake icing and marshmallows) as additive E171.

This has led to a more careful scrutiny of its potential impact on health and well-being, with some researchers warning against its possible negative effects.

An elevated concern might arise for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or colitis, which typically takes two forms: Crohn’s disease, which is more common in women, and ulcerative colitis, which is more common in men.

Currently, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 1.3 million people have been diagnosed with a form of IBD.

Since its causes are still unclear, and a cure has not yet been found, it is crucial for patients to be able to keep their condition under control.

Recently, researchers from the University of Zurich in Switzerland have looked at what happens when the digestive system absorbs nanoparticles of titanium dioxide. Their findings suggest that foods containing titanium dioxide could be particularly harmful for patients with IBD.

This new study, which was led by Dr. Gerhard Rogler, is published in the journal Gut.