New research has uncovered a target for chronic and pathologic pain, which could lead to better drugs for those affected by pain in the future.

Chronic pain is “the most common cause of long-term disability,” according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In fact, a recent analysis from the NIH estimates that more than 25 million people in the United States (or over 11 percent of the country’s adult population) live with chronic pain. This means that they have experienced pain every day for the past 3 months.

While in some cases chronic pain may have been initially triggered by an incident such as an injury or an infection, most of the time, the cause of chronic pain is unknown.

Because its causes remain largely unknown, chronic pain cannot yet be cured. However, drugs usually help, and researchers are hard at work trying to come up with more effective treatments.

Now, a new study – published in the journal PLOS Biology – has identified a potential novel therapeutic target for chronic pain, which could help researchers to develop an alternative medication to treat pain in the near future.

The team was led by Dr. Matthew Dalva, of the Department of Neuroscience at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. He and his team have investigated a process called phosphorylation and its impact on how chronic pain occurs and what sensations it triggers.