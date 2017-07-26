Scientists call for public health action as they highlight the dangers of the so-called overfat pandemic that is currently sweeping the United States.

Share on Pinterest New research finds that 90 percent of U.S. men are ‘overfat,’ and it warns that belly fat poses the most significant risk to one’s health.

Obesity and excessive weight are public health concerns; over 70 percent of U.S. adults are either obese or overweight. But being overweight or obese is not the only thing that we should be worried about, new research warns.

The “overfat pandemic” is a public health crisis in the U.S. and around the world, write researchers Philip Maffetone, Ivan Rivera-Dominguez, and Paul B. Laursen, in a study recently published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.

Paul B. Laursen is the corresponding author of the study and a professor at the Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand.

As the researchers explain, the term overfat describes excessive body fat that builds up in certain parts of the body, and it can affect even individuals who are of normal weight. Such a buildup of fat can still pose serious threats to one’s health.

Being overfat may raise the risk of cardiometabolic disorders, which can, in turn, lead to a range of chronic diseases and possibly premature death.

The same researchers previously coined the term in a study in which they reported that between 62 and 76 percent of the global population are likely to have this health problem.

Their new study – which consists of a review of existing research – zooms in on 30 of the world’s most developed countries, as classified by the Human Development Index.