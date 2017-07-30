Allocating money to buy ourselves free time by hiring someone else to take up a portion of our chores can make us feel happier, a new study suggests. Share on Pinterest Investing our money in additional free time makes us happier, according to researchers. Researchers from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, teamed up with colleagues from the Harvard Business School in Boston, MA, to try to answer the question, “Can money buy us happiness?” Dr. Ashley Whillans, an assistant professor at Harvard Business School, and her colleagues found that money does buy happiness when it is invested in time-saving expenses, such as hiring a cleaner or a nanny. The results of the study were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. According to studies from across the globe, researchers note that in countries where personal income is on the rise, free time has become something of a luxury. Lack of free time is reportedly responsible for a decreased sense of well-being, susceptibility to anxiety, and insomnia. With this in mind, Dr. Whillans and her colleagues set out to test whether or not spending money to acquire more time – by hiring someone to help with household duties and any unpleasant chores, for example – could positively impact people’s lives.

Time-saving investments bring happiness They initially analyzed data sourced from 4,469 respondents from Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United States. In the U.S., they reviewed information from 366 freelancers who sourced their work using a major online platform, as well as 1,260 regular working U.S. adults, who were representative of the general population. In Denmark, the data came from 467 representative workers, and in Canada, they were collected from a similar population sample of 326 respondents. From the Netherlands, they evaluated 1,232 nationally representative workers, as well as a population of 818 millionaires. All the respondents at this stage had to provide information about any money they spent on a regular basis to hire helpers and free up time for themselves. The researchers found that more than 28 percent of the participants invested money in time-saving expenses each month. These respondents also reported feeling happier and more satisfied with their lives. What surprised Dr. Whillans and her colleagues was that the same degree of satisfaction was felt by people who invested in domestic help regardless of their personal income. “The benefits of buying time aren’t just for wealthy people. We thought the effects might only hold up for people with quite a bit of disposable income, but to our surprise, we found the same effects across the income spectrum,” says senior author Dr. Elizabeth Dunn, from the University of British Columbia.