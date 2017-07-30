From meditation to physical activity, there are various things that we can do to regain control over our emotions during stressful times. But what if there was an easier way of doing that? New research investigates the effect of talking to yourself in third person on emotion management. Share on Pinterest New research shows that talking to yourself in the third person may help to relieve stress and anxiety. A team of researchers, led by scientists from Michigan State University in East Lansing and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, set out to examine the neuropsychological effect of talking to oneself in the third person on controlling one’s emotions. The researchers’ hypothesis was that talking to oneself in the same way that one would about others would provide some much-needed psychological distance, which may help to control emotions. The new study – which is published in the journal Scientific Reports – consists of two neuroscientific experiments that tested this hypothesis.

Using an electroencephalograph In the first experiment – which was conducted at the Clinical Psychophysiology Lab and led by Prof. Jason Moser, of Michigan State University – participants were asked to look at emotionally aversive images (for example, a man pointing a gun at their heads) and neutral images. They were asked to view these images in both conditions: the first-person condition, and the third-person condition. In the former, the participants asked themselves, “What am I feeling right now?” But in the latter condition, they asked themselves, “What is [participant’s name] feeling right now?” The participants’ brain activity was monitored using an electroencephalograph. Referring to themselves in the third person reduced the participants’ brain activity across the neural mechanisms that are known to be involved in emotional regulation – and it did so almost immediately, within 1 second. Interestingly, the brain activity – as recorded by the electroencephalograph – did not show an increase in cognitive control markers, which suggests that the strategy is effective at managing stress in a cognitively effortless way.