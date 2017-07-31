A new study has examined the risk of premature death in patients having been diagnosed with both depression and coronary artery disease. Share on Pinterest While the mechanism behind the association is unknown, a new study finds that depression after being diagnosed with coronary artery disease doubles the risk of mortality. Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most widespread form of heart disease. And recently, more and more studies have been pointing to the effect of psychological distress or depression on the risk of mortality among patients with CAD. Now, a team of researchers at Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute in Salt Lake City, UT, have conducted a large-scale study to investigate the link between being diagnosed with CAD and afterward receiving a diagnosis of depression. The team was led by Heidi May, Ph.D., a cardiovascular epidemiologist at Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, and the findings were published in the European Heart Journal: Quality of Care & Clinical Outcomes.

Studying depression in CAD patients Dr. May and team examined a total of 24,137 patients with CAD, as diagnosed by an angiography. Using the International Classification of Diseases codes – a standard diagnostic tool – the researchers determined whether or not the patients had depression. They then used Cox hazard regression models to adjust for the different periods of time that had elapsed between being diagnosed with CAD and being diagnosed with depression. These lengths of time differed from patient to patient. Overall, 3,646 (15 percent) of the patients received a diagnosis of depression during CAD follow-up. These patients tended to be younger and female, compared with their depression-free counterparts. They were also more likely to have diabetes and to have been previously diagnosed with depression. Additionally, they were less likely to develop a myocardial infarction, or heart attack, during follow-up. Of all the patients diagnosed with depression, 27 percent received their diagnosis within a year of the CAD diagnosis, 24 percent within 1 to 3 years after the heart disease diagnosis, almost 15 percent between 3 and 5 years, and almost 37 percent more than 5 years after the heart event occurred.