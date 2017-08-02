Adults who are admitted to the hospital as a result of sepsis or pneumonia may be at significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease for at least 5 years after infection, new research suggests.

Share on Pinterest Increased CVD risk as a result of pneumonia or sepsis may persist for more than 5 years after infection.

In a study of more than 236,000 men, researchers found that the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) was around six times higher in the year following hospitalization for pneumonia or sepsis.

While CVD risk began to fall after 1 year, it remained increased for more than 5 years after infection.

Lead study author Dr. Cecilia Bergh, of Oerebro University in Sweden, and colleagues recently reported their results in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

Pneumonia is an infection characterized by inflammation of the air sacs in the lungs. Pneumonia is most commonly caused by bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae, thought it can be caused by a variety of other bacteria, viruses, fungi, and chemicals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year, around 1 million people in the United States seek hospital care as a result of pneumonia.

Sepsis is a life-threatening illness triggered by an overactive immune response to infections, including pneumonia and urinary tract infections. It is estimated that more than 1 million people in the U.S. are affected by sepsis every year.

Both pneumonia and sepsis have been associated with increased risk of CVD, which is an umbrella term for conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, heart attack, and stroke.

However, Dr. Bergh and colleagues note that whether this increased risk persists for years after infection has been unclear. The researchers set out to address this uncertainty with their new study.