New research has identified the mechanism through which the brain controls if and how much fat is burned after a meal. Faulty signals, the study has found, can promote obesity.

According to 2014 data from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 600 million adults around the globe are obese, and 41 million children younger than 5 years old are overweight.

In the United States, 36.5 percent of the adult population, as well as around 17 percent of children and adolescents, have obesity. A study recently covered by Medical News Today referred to exacerbated weight gain as a “pandemic” affecting the U.S. and wider world.

This situation is particularly concerning because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), excess weight can impact other health aspects, leading to high blood pressure, diabetes, coronary heart disease, and depression.

In light of this, a team of researchers from the Biomedicine Discovery Institute at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, has recently conducted a study striving to gain a better understanding of the brain mechanisms that contribute to weight gain and loss.

Lead researcher Prof. Tony Tiganis and first author Dr. Garron Dodd revealed the existence of a “switch” that tells the body what to do with the fat gained after food intake. If the switch is faulty, they say, then the body is likely to store more fat, thus becoming predisposed to obesity.

These findings are published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

The Metabolic Disease & Obesity program of the Biomedicine Discovery Institute, which is led by Prof. Tiganis, has found a link between food intake and the process whereby white fat turns into brown fat.

In the body, fat is stored in adipocytes, or cells that make up the adipose tissue. These fat cells can convert from “white” (storing energy) into “brown” (releasing energy).