If you are wondering how your cells age, look no further than the ends of your chromosomes. Special structures called telomeres keep a close eye on the damage that accumulates in our cells and signal when it is time for them to retire.



Every time a cell divides, the DNA strands at the ends of your chromosomes get a little bit shorter.

The cells in our bodies take quite a beating throughout our lifetimes. Environmental factors, such as ultraviolet rays, poor diet, and alcohol, as well as psychological factors including stress, are putting our cells at risk of significant damage.

These factors cause damage to the DNA in our cells, predisposing us to cancer and other diseases.

Luckily, however, we have sophisticated biological systems to counteract this damage. One of these mechanisms is involved in cellular aging, ensuring that individual cells live for a certain amount of time before dying.

Telomeres are stretches of DNA and proteins at the ends of our chromosomes. Each time a cell divides, these stretches naturally get shorter. Once telomere length reaches a particular cut-off point, the cell becomes senescent, meaning that it can no longer divide and will subsequently die.

How do telomeres work? And why do some people age quicker than others?