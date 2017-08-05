A new rodent study has investigated the effects of early life exercise on gene expression, inflammation, and metabolism in adulthood. Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that exercising in early life can have health benefits that last well into middle age. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), childhood obesity is “an urgent and serious challenge” in many countries across the globe. Whereas in 1990 there were approximately 32 million obese children between 0 and 5 years old, this number jumped to 42 million by 2013. Not only are children with obesity at a higher risk of developing numerous diseases, but the effects of obesity in childhood are far-reaching, and such a weight problem is very likely to persist into adulthood. But could these effects be staved off with physical activity early in life? More specifically, could physical activity in childhood have long-lasting effects on metabolism and bone health later in adulthood? A new study – published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology – suggests that exercising early in life can change how the body metabolizes calories and how it responds to a high fat intake much later in life. The new study was carried out by Ph.D. student Dharani Sontam, Prof. Mark Vickers, Prof. Elwyn Firth, and Dr. Justin O’Sullivan, all of whom are from the Liggins Institute University of Auckland in New Zealand.

Link between exercise, fat, and bone health The decision to investigate whether or not early life exercise can change the effects of a high-fat diet in later life was spurred by previous studies that examined how “mechanical loading” affects bone marrow gene expression. Mechanical loading refers to the mechanical stimulation induced by physical activity. The process has consequences on a cellular level, impacting bone formation and bone loss. Therefore, not only is physical activity positive because it helps the body to burn fat, but it can also reduce bone mass loss and improve bone health. As Prof. Firth explains, “Bone metabolism strongly influences energy metabolism in the body, and metabolism – what you do with energy from diet – is the central crux of why some children and adults become obese.” Some studies referenced by the authors have shown that a high-fat diet reduces the ability of bone marrow stromal stem cells to differentiate into cells that form new bone, or osteoblasts, in female mice. Other studies have shown that mechanical stimuli, such as those induced by physical activity, promote osteogenesis – but none of those looked at the combined effects of high-fat diet and exercise. Furthermore, physical activity is known to reduce inflammation, which is caused by excess fat. Prolonged inflammation induced by high-fat diets can damage the cells and tissue in the body, leading to heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and other conditions in the long run. However, exercise helps to annul some of these negative effects by turning down the genes responsible for low-grade inflammation. For all the reasons mentioned above, Dr. O’Sullivan and colleagues set out to examine the relationship between early life exercise, bone health, and metabolism in male rats on high-fat diets.