Stroke often leads to widespread and long-lasting problems. However, stroke blogs can help your rehabilitation process by providing useful information, encouragement, and support from people also affected by stroke. We have picked the 10 best stroke blogs to assist with your recovery. Share on Pinterest Stroke blogs can provide useful information and tips from people who have also experienced stroke. Stroke is a life-threatening condition that is caused when a part of the brain’s blood supply is cut off. Around 795,000 individuals have a stroke each year in the United States, and it is the fifth leading cause of death. Stroke is a medical emergency, and seeking early treatment is crucial to ensure that the risks of brain damage and potential complications are minimized. While stroke is a life-changing event that may lead to feelings of frustration, helplessness, and depression, there are several organizations, strategies, and blogs that can help you and your caregivers to cope with the challenges ahead. Medical News Today have looked into the best stroke blogs, and here are our top 10.

Saebo Share on Pinterest Saebo create medical devices for people living with neurological and orthopedic conditions. Their products help clinicians to improve their treatment strategies for individuals with impaired mobility and function and enable patients to live more independent lives. Saebo have helped the rehabilitative progress of more than 100,000 individuals through their unique products, which are not only based on the most recent clinical evidence, but which are also easily accessible and affordable. Their blog provides useful educational material such as how to minimize the plateau phase during stroke rehabilitation, answers to the most common stroke questions, and exercise instructions to help fix curled toes after stroke. Visit the Saebo blog.