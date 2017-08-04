When it comes to sleep disorders, researchers have spent years analyzing the human brain in the search for possible treatment targets. A new study, however, suggests that one such target may actually lie in skeletal muscles.

Researchers found that high levels of a protein called BMAL1 in the muscles of mice helped them to recover from the effects of sleep deprivation, while low levels of the protein interfered with sleep.

In the rodents’ brains, however, BMAL1 levels appeared to have little influence on sleep or the effects of disrupted sleep.

Study co-author Dr. Joseph S. Takahashi, who is chairman of science at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and team recently reported their findings in the journal eLife.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should aim to get at least 7 hours of sleep every night to help maintain health and well-being. However, statistics show that more than a third of adults in the United States fail to meet these recommendations.

What is more, around 50 to 70 million adults in the U.S. have some form of sleep disorder, with insomnia and sleep apnea being among the most common.

Since sleep is triggered by chemical signaling in the brain, it makes sense that this complex organ has been the primary focus of research into sleep disorders. But the new study from Dr. Takahashi and colleagues suggests that muscles may also play a role.