In a new review, researchers claim that nicotinamide may have the potential to prevent melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer – and they say that it should be tested for this purpose in clinical trials. Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that vitamin B-3 has the potential to prevent melanoma. Nicotinamide, also referred to as niacinamide, is a form of vitamin B-3, or niacin. It is present in a variety of foods, including milk, eggs, fish, green vegetables, and lean meats. It is also available as a dietary supplement. Nicotinamide is already recognized as an effective cholesterol-lowering medication, and it is also used for the prevention and treatment of pellagra, which is a disease caused by niacin deficiency. The new review – conducted by Prof. Gary Halliday, of the University of Sydney in Australia, and colleagues – suggests that nicotinamide could also help to prevent melanoma, particularly in people who are at high risk of the disease. Prof. Halliday and his team recently reported their findings in the journal Photodermatology, Photoimmunology & Photomedicine. Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that begins in melanocytes. These are skin cells that produce a pigment called melanin, which works to protect the deeper skin layers against the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. According to the American Cancer Society, there will be 87,110 new cases of melanoma diagnosed in the United States this year, and around 9,730 people will die from the disease. Exposure to UV radiation is considered a key risk factor for melanoma; it damages the DNA in skin cells. This DNA damage can cause the skin cells to grow out of control, which may lead to cancer.

Nicotinamide boosts skin DNA repair While sunscreen is widely recommended for skin cancer prevention, Prof. Halliday and team say that the benefits of sunscreen for melanoma prevention are “inconclusive.” “These conflicting results may stem from insufficient application […] and reapplication of sunscreen and increased motivation to sunbathe, as long as sunscreen is applied,” write the authors. However, the researchers say that there are a number of other agents that have shown promise for melanoma prevention – one of which is nicotinamide. For their research, Prof. Halliday and colleagues reviewed numerous studies that have previously investigated the effects of nicotinamide against melanoma cancer cells. The results suggest that the vitamin may be an effective candidate for prevention, especially for patients at high risk of melanoma. The team cites a wealth of research that reveals how nicotinamide can protect the skin against the harmful effects of UV radiation. For example, studies in human cell lines have shown that nicotinamide can boost DNA repair in response to UV exposure. Research has also indicated that the vitamin might reduce immunosuppression and inflammation, both of which are known to contribute to cancer development. “Nicotinamide replenishes cells’ energy stores, which are depleted by UV exposure. This extra energy enables cells to repair any DNA damage more efficiently, and also helps to reduce the immune suppressive effects of sunlight on the skin,” study co-author Prof. Diona Damian, also of the University of Sydney, told Medical News Today. With this in mind, the team hypothesizes that nicotinamide could reduce the risk of melanoma.