Type 1 diabetes is believed to be an autoimmune disorder, so does this mean that immunotherapy could be used to treat it? A landmark trial has investigated the safety of such a therapeutic approach.

Immunotherapy has proven safe for the treatment of type 1 diabetes in a placebo-controlled trial.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that up to 1.05 million people in the United States – or 5 percent of the country’s diabetic population – have type 1 diabetes.

The condition is thought to be an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system – its T cells, specifically – does not recognize the pancreas’ insulin-producing beta cells and mistakenly attacks them. At present, there are no treatments for preventing T cells from killing off the body’s beta cells.

Despite the belief that type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition, few studies have tested the possible benefits of immunotherapies in treating the condition, perhaps due to concerns that they might make it worse.

For type 1 diabetes, immunotherapies consist of molecules that imitate a proinsulin peptide. In this context, researchers based in the United Kingdom set out to examine the benefits of immunotherapy in a landmark trial that included a placebo control group.

The study’s first author is Dr. Mohammad Alhadj Ali, of the Cardiff University School of Medicine in the U.K., and the corresponding author is Mark Peakman, Ph.D., a professor of clinical immunology at King’s College London, also in the U.K.

The results were published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.