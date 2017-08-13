A protein found in the edible mushroom known as “shaggy ink cap” might be able to kill a type of leukemia cell, new research suggests.

Coprinus comatus, also known as “shaggy ink cap” or “lawyer’s wig,” is a type of edible mushroom normally found in North America and Europe. Its habitat is usually meadows and grasslands, but it can also sometimes be found along gravel roads or on lawns in towns and cities.

It takes its common names from its white, shaggy appearance when mature, but also from the fact that it starts “dissolving” into a black, inky mass once it starts to decay, or soon after being picked.

This type of mushroom is already known for its nutritional value, as well as for its antioxidant and antimicrobial potential. Some studies have also variously linked Coprinus comatus elements with potential for HIV , prostate cancer , and ovarian cancer treatments.

Researchers from the University of Florida in Gainesville have now uncovered a new potential for a Coprinus comatus protein: killing a type of leukemia T cell.

Dr. Yousong Ding, an assistant professor at the University of Florida, and his team looked at how Y3, a protein present in Coprinus comatus, binds with the LDNF glycan, which is a sugar molecule usually found in parasites . This activates a cell-signaling cascade that can program a type of leukemia T cell to commit suicide, the researchers explain.

Their findings have recently been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.