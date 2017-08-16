New research finds, for the first time, that the amygdala – which is also known as the brain’s ‘fear hub’ – can generate new cells in adulthood. The findings may hold important clinical implications for conditions such as anxiety, phobias, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The brain constantly generates new neurons, but new research finds that it does so in a region known as the amygdala.

Neurogenesis is the name given to the process by which the adult mammalian brain generates new neurons.

It is a known fact that adult brains produce new cells during learning, neurogenesis being crucial to the brain’s cognitive plasticity in humans and other mammals. In fact, it is estimated that the adult human brain produces 700 new neurons every day.

Such cells, however, are normally born in the hippocampus, which is a brain region known to be involved in forming and storing new memories.

However, researchers from the University of Queensland in St. Lucia, Australia, have discovered that the adult mammalian brain can generate neurons in another region: the brain area known as the amygdala.

The amygdala is sometimes referred to as the brain’s “fear hub” because it is an area responsible for triggering our natural “fight-or-flight” response in dangerous situations.

First study author Dr. Dhanisha Jhaveri, of the University of Queensland’s Queensland Brain Institute, explains the role of the amygdala in “fear learning” or “fear conditioning” – that is, the neurological process by which mammals associate a conditioning stimulus with a frightening experience, such as receiving an electric shock.

“Fear learning,” says Dr. Jhaveri, “leads to the classic flight-or-fight response – increased heart rate, dry mouth, sweaty palms – but the amygdala also plays a role in producing feelings of dread and despair, in the case of phobias or PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder], for example.”

The discovery that the adult brain can produce new neurons in this area may have significant implications for the treatment of neuropsychiatric conditions such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

The findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.