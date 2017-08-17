Scientists may have found a way to regrow axons – a crucial part of a neuron also known as a nerve fiber – after injury. The findings may help patients with spinal cord injury, stroke, or other neurodegenerative conditions recover their motor skills.

Damage to a neuron's axon, or nerve fiber – the 'long tail' that sends signals from the cell body – is a key element of spinal cord injury.

A team of researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts have developed a “recipe” for a mixture of molecules and tested its therapeutic potential in mice with spinal cord injury (SCI) or stroke.

Stroke is the leading cause of paralysis in the United States, accounting for over a third of the 5.4 million people who are living with different forms of paralysis.

SCI comes a close second, as 27 percent of all cases of paralysis are caused by SCI, and 17,000 new cases of SCI occur every year.

After a patient has an SCI or a stroke, the axons in the brain’s cortex and along the spinal cord become damaged. A neuron is comprised of a cell body and two extensions: the dendrite and the axon, which looks like a long chord that sends signals from the main cell.

In the new study, the researchers – led by Zhigang He, Ph.D., of Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School – administered a molecule mix to mice in the hope that it would restore their axons. The findings were published in the journal Neuron.