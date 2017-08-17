A class of drugs known as CDK4/6 inhibitors, which have been approved for treating some types of breast cancer, may have much more to offer than previously thought. Not only can they stop tumors from growing by halting cell division, but they can also “spur the immune system to attack and shrink” them. Share on Pinterest The results of a new study have shown that a class of drugs commonly used to treat breast cancer can both halt and shrink tumors. This was the main finding of a new study from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, both in Boston, MA, the results of which have been published in the journal Nature. CDK4/6 inhibitors are a class of drugs that work by blocking certain proteins called cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) 4 and 6, which promote the growth of cancer cells. At present, these drugs have only been approved for treating some patients with metastatic breast cancer, “but they’ve also shown promise against others types of tumors in clinical trials,” says co-first author Shom Goel, Ph.D., of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In the United States, around 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. Men can also get breast cancer, although their lifetime risk is much smaller, at approximately 1 in 1,000.

Shrink as well as halt tumors Dr. Goel says that in early clinical trials of CDK4/6 inhibitors in breast cancer patients, they noticed that not only did the tumors stop growing – as you might expect with drugs that arrest cell division – but they also shrank, “sometimes quite dramatically.” He and his colleagues believe that scientists are only just beginning to discover the full potential of what CDK4/6 inhibitors may have to offer. In their study, the researchers found that not only did the drugs stop cancer cells dividing, but they also promoted anti-cancer immunity in two ways. One way was by getting cancer cells to increase their display of abnormal proteins on their surfaces, which made it easier for the immune system to find and destroy them. Another way that the CDK4/6 inhibitors helped the immune system to attack tumors was by reducing immune cells called T regulatory cells (Tregs). Tregs usually dampen immune response, so the fewer there are, the fiercer the attack. The team discovered the tumor-halting and tumor-shrinking effects when they treated mice with breast cancer and other solid tumors with the CDK4/6 inhibitor abemaciclib. The experimental drug recently received priority status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).