Testing the sense of smell of people at a high risk of Alzheimer’s disease might help to provide an early diagnosis, a new study suggests.

Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible condition characterized by memory loss and damage of other cognitive functions. At present, there are no effective ways of diagnosing progression toward Alzheimer’s early on in populations that are at risk.

Diagnoses usually follow from the identification of mild cognitive impairment , but this may not be early enough for treatments to be significantly effective.

Currently, Alzheimer’s disease is diagnosed following questions related to the individual’s medical history and any recent behavioral and personality changes, memory and cognition tests, standard medical tests, or brain scans.

Researchers from the Centre for Studies on Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease at the Douglas Mental Health Research Centre of McGill University in Montreal, Canada, have started looking at ways of diagnosing Alzheimer’s much earlier in a person’s life.

First study author Marie-Elyse Lafaille-Magnan, a doctoral student at McGill University, alongside a team of researchers from this institution, are interested in seeing whether or not they can reliably diagnose Alzheimer’s disease based on people’s loss of their sense of smell.

Dr. John Breitner, the director of the Centre for Studies on Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease, hopes that early detection can result in effective action to prevent some of the symptoms of the disease. “[I]f we can delay the onset of symptoms by just 5 years, we should be able to reduce the prevalence and severity of these symptoms by more than 50 percent.”

The researchers’ findings were published in the journal Neurology and are available online.