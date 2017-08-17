High exposure to outdoor lighting at nighttime may be a risk factor for breast cancer development, a new study suggests.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that nighttime exposure to outdoor light may raise the risk of breast cancer for some women.

From an analysis of almost 110,000 women, researchers found that those who resided in areas with high levels of outdoor light at nighttime were more likely to develop breast cancer compared with women who lived in areas with low levels of outdoor light during the night.

Lead study author Peter James, of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute at Harvard Medical School in Boson, MA, and colleagues published their findings today in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States. This year, it is estimated that around 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S.

Risk factors for breast cancer include inherited gene mutations, alcohol consumption, overweight or obesity, and lack of exercise. Increasingly, research has suggested that nighttime light exposure may also play a role in breast cancer risk.

Studies have associated exposure to artificial light at night with a reduction in melatonin, which is the hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycles.

Darkness triggers an increase in melatonin, which tells us when it is time to sleep. As such, when we are exposed to artificial light at night, melatonin levels decrease. This can cause sleep problems, which previous research has linked to increased breast cancer risk.