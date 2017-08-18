A new study has made the surprising discovery that neurons are capable of controlling how much dopamine they release, which goes against what specialists have hitherto believed. The newly discovered mechanism might hold significant implications for understanding disorders promoted by abnormal dopamine signaling.

Neurons are basic structures of the central nervous system, and they communicate with each other using either chemical or electrical signals, some of which are called “neurotransmitters,” and these are stored in synaptic vesicles before release. They are finally released by the neurons through “channels” called synapses.

Having abnormal levels of two such neurotransmitters, dopamine and glutamate, has previously been linked with various disorders, such as schizophrenia and depression .

In a recent study, a team of researchers from the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania have made surprising discoveries about the communication mechanism between neurons. Senior study author Dr. Zachary Freyberg and his colleagues have found that neurons are able to control how much dopamine they release.

This goes against what was previously believed about neural communication, and it may hold important implications for treating psychiatric disorders related to neurotransmitter imbalances.

“Our findings demonstrate, for the first time, that neurons can change how much dopamine they release as a function of their overall activity. When this mechanism doesn’t work properly, it could lead to profound effects on health,” says Dr. Freyberg.

The researchers’ findings are published in the journal Neuron.