Marital problems can have negative consequences on partners' mental and physical well-being. A new study examines the role of financial personalities in marital conflict, suggesting that perceptions, rather than facts, are the root of disagreement. Financial concerns are a common source of marital conflict, but when it comes to spending habits, what role do our perceptions play? Researchers from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, UT, in collaboration with scientists from Kansas State University (KSU) in Manhattan, decided to investigate the impact of financial personalities and communication on relationship conflict. The research looked at data from the Flourishing Families Project, which is a BYU longitudinal study of family dynamics that surveyed almost 700 households over the course of 10 years. The findings were published in the Journal of Financial Planning, and the study's first author is Sonya L. Britt, Ph.D., an associate professor of personal financial planning at KSU.

Studying financial personalities The Flourishing Families Project started in 2007 and continued until 2016. During this time, the study collected 10 waves of data every year – including questionnaires, physiological data, and video recordings. The families had to have a fifth-grade child in order to participate in the first wave of the study, and all the families had at least three members. For the current research, Prof. Britt and colleagues focused on the data gathered during the second wave, which investigated partners’ perceptions of each other’s spending. Over 96 percent of the couples included were heterosexual. On average, the men were 44 years old, and the women were aged 46. The main variable considered for measuring financial conflict was the answer to the question, “How often are financial matters a problem in your relationship?” Possible answers ranged from never, rarely to sometimes, often, or very often. To assess how partners viewed each other’s spending personalities, participants were asked to rate how strongly they agreed or disagreed with statements such as, “My partner manages money well,” “My partner’s spending habits put a strain on our finances,” or “My partner is too tight with our finances.”