Food is a kind of reward, and the better it tastes, the more rewarding it feels. New research in mice identifies the neurons and brain circuits that regulate how much pleasure the rodents take in eating. Some of these neuronal mechanisms are also involved in reward processing.

New research identifies appetite-controlling brain cells in mice that are likely to exist in humans, too. The findings may have significant implications for people with eating disorders.

A new study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience finds neurons and neuronal circuits that control how much pleasure mice – and probably humans, too – get from eating.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Neurobiology in Martinsried, Germany – in collaboration with those at the Friedrich Miescher Institute in Basel, Switzerland – set out to examine the brain mechanisms that govern appetite and food consumption.

The first three authors of the study are Amelia Douglass, Hakan Kucukdereli, and Marion Ponserre – all three doctoral students who, on this study, worked together with other researchers and senior author Prof. Rüdiger Klein, director at the Max Planck Institute of Neurobiology.

As the authors explain, it is known that our reward-seeking and reward-processing brain processes also control appetite, but how or whether other brain areas may also play a role is not entirely known.

The team also explains that previous research has shown that a brain region known as the central nucleus of the amygdala (CeA) is involved in feeding and reward processing, but precisely what neurons and circuits drive these behaviors has not been clear.

The amygdala is the brain region that is key for processing emotions, making decisions, responding to emotionally demanding situations, and learning by association with frightening or pleasurable events.

As Prof. Klein explains, researchers from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena already pointed out that a class of neurons called PKC-delta neurons, which reside in this CeA area, can make mice stop eating.

“I found this study on ‘anorexia neurons’ in the amygdala fascinating,” says Prof. Klein. So, for the new research, the scientists set out to identify whether or not there were other neurons implicated in appetite and food consumption.

The team focused on a different population of CeA-based neurons called HTR2a neurons.