What if Alzheimer’s could be diagnosed through a routine visit to the opticians? Researchers may have brought us a step closer to such a feat, after developing an optical imaging system that can detect a hallmark of the disease.

In a proof-of-concept study, researchers reveal how a noninvasive, high-resolution imaging technique was able to detect beta-amyloid plaques in the retinas of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Study co-author Maya Koronyo-Hamaoui, Ph.D., of the Maxine Dunitz Neurosurgical Institute at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, CA, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal JCI Insight.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for around 60 to 80 percent of cases. The condition is characterized by problems with memory and thinking, as well as changes in mood and behavior, and these problems become more severe over time.

It is estimated that around 5.5 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s. Every 66 seconds, one more person in the U.S. is diagnosed with the disease.

While research into the precise causes of Alzheimer’s is ongoing, scientists know that the condition involves the degeneration and death of brain cells. The buildup of a protein called beta-amyloid is considered a key culprit in the process.