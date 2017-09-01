A research team from the University of Bergen in Norway, in collaboration with scientists at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, examined the effect of 1,000 different medications to see which ones may lower or increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease.

Asthma drugs cut Parkinson's risk, but seniors may have to think twice about taking beta-blockers for treating hypertension, as new research suggests that these drugs could double the risk of Parkinson's disease.

The first author of the study is Shuchi Mittal, of Harvard Medical School, and the findings were published in the journal Science.

The research has several parts. First, the scientists conducted studies in cell cultures. Specifically, they searched for compounds that may downregulate the genetic expression of alpha-synuclein, which is the clumpy brain protein that builds up in excess and leads to Parkinson’s symptoms.

Using small molecule screening, the researchers found that a class of drugs called beta2-adrenoreceptor agonists has the potential to reduce alpha-synuclein expression.

Then, they tested these drugs in mice and stem cells. The preliminary results suggested that two kinds of beta2-adrenergic drugs may have opposing effects on the risk of Parkinson’s disease.

This prompted the team to further zoom in on these two types of beta2-adrenergic compounds: a beta2-adrenergic agonist called salbutamol (used for treating asthma), and beta2-adrenergic antagonists called beta-blockers (used for treating hypertension).